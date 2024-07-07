Michael G. Potter Sells 1,947 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $20,112.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 2.9 %

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 149,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,602 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

