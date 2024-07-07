MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 8.6%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 7,179,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,909,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.