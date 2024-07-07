MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.67

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.67 and last traded at $183.35, with a volume of 27083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.17.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.