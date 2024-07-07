MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,302.09

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,302.09, but opened at $1,215.50. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,229.03, with a volume of 242,073 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,449.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,168 shares of company stock worth $41,761,428 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

