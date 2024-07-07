MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $18.30. MINISO Group shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 49,853 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

