Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 409,192 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

