Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 637 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $249,884,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $530.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.08 and a 200 day moving average of $510.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

