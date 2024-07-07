Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chubb alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

CB stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.76. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $186.52 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.