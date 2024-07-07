Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of SPS Commerce worth $37,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $74,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 272,113 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 201,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,356,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC opened at $190.44 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

