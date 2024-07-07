Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,066 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.18. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

