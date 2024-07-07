Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,184 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $2,556,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $3,614,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $252.67. 1,381,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.