Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,440 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $32,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $464.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

