Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,846 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $34,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,656,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,418,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $319.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

