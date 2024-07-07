Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 19,345 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

PLD stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Get Our Latest Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.