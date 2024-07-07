Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 388,903 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 388,903 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.60% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSM opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.57. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FSM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

