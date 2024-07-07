Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 50,014 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $249.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

