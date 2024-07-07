Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after buying an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,769,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,678. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $91.91. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

