Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Cabot worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cabot by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 79,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Down 1.6 %

CBT stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 377,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.