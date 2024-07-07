Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $38,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

FANG opened at $203.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.73 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.