Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.72% of BlackBerry worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $48,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,000 after buying an additional 534,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BlackBerry by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Stories

