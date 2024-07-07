Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after acquiring an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 288,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 992,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

