Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Zoom Video Communications worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after acquiring an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $288,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $92,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,899. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

