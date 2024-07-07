Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $16.41 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,114 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.22% of Omnicell worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 234,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,502. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

