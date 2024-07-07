Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.84 Million Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,955 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 378.8% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 237.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. 1,687,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,456. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

