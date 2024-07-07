Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

