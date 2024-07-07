Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $32.95 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Badger Meter worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.26. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $202.81.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

View Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.