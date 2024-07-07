Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $33.07 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM stock opened at $210.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

