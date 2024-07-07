Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $33.63 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $337.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.08.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

