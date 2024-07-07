Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $41.93 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $41,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $248,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.86 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.