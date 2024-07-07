Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $43.92 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,483 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $43,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

PBA has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

