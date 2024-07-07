Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in ITT by 214.5% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.94. 236,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.20. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $140.20. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

