Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 106,144 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

