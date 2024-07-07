Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $28.99 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,037,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

