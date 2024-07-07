Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,910,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

