Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $37,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Charter Communications by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

CHTR opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

