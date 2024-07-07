Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.