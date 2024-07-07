Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,906.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

