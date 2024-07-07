Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,221 shares of company stock worth $13,647,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,445,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,143. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

