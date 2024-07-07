Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 112,133 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.87% of PROS worth $14,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 274,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,658. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

