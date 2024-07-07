Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 120,000 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 154,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.92. 74,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

