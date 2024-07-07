Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,593 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Aptiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

