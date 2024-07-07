Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 130,994 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,994 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

