Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 169,358 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.92% of DNOW worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in DNOW by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45. DNOW Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.57.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.15 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

