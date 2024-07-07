Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 184,130 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,130 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $80,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 1,406,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

