Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 29,632 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $438,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $557.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.53 and a 200-day moving average of $512.52. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

