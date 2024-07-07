Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 33,330 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Atkore worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after acquiring an additional 595,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $68,109,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after buying an additional 133,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Atkore by 20.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,935,000 after buying an additional 126,699 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.60. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

