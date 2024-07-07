Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 390,510 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390,510 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Copart worth $31,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

