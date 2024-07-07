Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 49,397 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.44% of Woodward worth $40,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $172.10 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.90 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several analysts have commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

