Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 365,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PBUS opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

