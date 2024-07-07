Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,460,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.47% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 408,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,734. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

